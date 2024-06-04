83 Year Old Woman Gored By Yellowstone Bison

An 83-year-old woman from Greenville, South Carolina, was gored and seriously injured by a bison at Yellowstone National Park.

The incident occurred on Saturday near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake. According to park officials, the bison lifted the woman approximately one foot (30 centimeters) off the ground with its horns.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was initially treated at a medical clinic within the park. She was then flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, for further treatment.

No additional information about the woman’s identity or current condition has been released.

Officials explained that the bison was likely defending its territory. The incident is currently under investigation.

Yellowstone National Park mandates that visitors maintain a minimum distance of 25 yards (23 meters) from all large animals, including bison, elk, deer, and moose, and at least 100 yards (91 meters) from bears and wolves.

This is not an isolated event; a bison gored and seriously injured an Arizona woman in the park in 2023, and two people were injured by bison in 2022.