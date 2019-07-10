9 Photos to Celebrate Wyoming’s 129th Birthday

129 years ago on July 10, 1890, our great state became the 44th state to be admitted to the union.

Today, we’ve decided to celebrate the Cowboy State with 9 frozen pieces of time in Sweetwater County as it was on its way to becoming the place we know and love today.

Enjoy!

1

Image Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

This panoramic view of Rock Springs, WY captures our home base the very year Wyoming became a state.

2

Image Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Major John Wesley Powell and his brave team are shown here preparing to depart for their expedition through Colorado from Green River, WY.

3



Image Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Shown here is the Superior Rock Springs Coal Tipple in 1921. A little worse for wear now, the tipple is still standing today in Superior, WY.

4

Image Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Shown here are local advertisements in Bairoil, WY long before your favorite digital news source hit the scene in Sweetwater County. 😎

5

Image Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archive

Ever wonder how road travelers faired with post-modern vehicles in Wyoming’s winter weather? Well, here’s your glimpse. This fellow found himself in some deep snow on a Sweetwater County road in 1949.

6

Image Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archive

Still a popular destination today, the Little America Hotel looks like a traveler’s haven pictured here in 1936.

7

Image Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archive

This photo of the Union Pacific coal schutes in Wamsutter, WY comes from the early years of Wyoming’s statehood in 1906

8

Image Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

An enduring part of Wyoming’s history, coal miners are pictured here operating and electric drill in Superior, WY in 1921.

9

Image Courtesy of the Wyoming State Archives

Last but certainly not least, we have this photo of U.S. Army soldiers lined up in the the streets of Rock Springs in 1914, giving us a glimpse of the downtown businesses and the military uniform at the time.

There you have it folks!

We are proud to celebrate the state of Wyoming today and every other day.

Sometimes it’s nice to take time to remember the past as we head into the future.

Happy Birthday Wyoming! 🎂 🥳