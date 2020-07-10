9 Photos to Celebrate Wyoming’s 130th Birthday

130 years ago on July 10, 1890, our great state became the 44th state to be admitted to the union.
Today, we’ve decided to celebrate the Cowboy State with 9 frozen pieces of time in Sweetwater County as it was on its way to becoming the place we know and love today.
Enjoy!
1
This panoramic view of Rock Springs, WY captures our home base the very year Wyoming became a state.
2
Major John Wesley Powell and his brave team are shown here preparing to depart for their expedition through Colorado from Green River, WY.
3
Shown here is the Superior Rock Springs Coal Tipple in 1921. A little worse for wear now, the tipple is still standing today in Superior, WY.
4
Shown here are local advertisements in Bairoil, WY long before your favorite digital news source hit the scene in Sweetwater County. 😉
5
Ever wonder how road travelers faired with post-modern vehicles in Wyoming’s winter weather? Well, here’s your glimpse. This fellow found himself in some deep snow on a Sweetwater County road in 1949.
6
Still a popular destination today, the Little America Hotel looks like a traveler’s haven pictured here in 1936.
7
This photo of the Union Pacific coal schutes in Wamsutter, WY comes from the early years of Wyoming’s statehood in 1906
8
An enduring part of Wyoming’s history, coal miners are pictured here operating and electric drill in Superior, WY in 1921.
9
Last but certainly not least, we have this photo of U.S. Army soldiers lined up in the the streets of Rock Springs in 1914, giving us a glimpse of the downtown businesses and the military uniform at the time.
Happy Birthday Wyoming! 🤠