93-Year-Old Dodd Earns Volunteer of the Year Accolade

Betty Dodd, Wyoming Hospital Association Volunteer of the Year, was recognized during Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Directors’ October meeting. Pictured are, back row, Taylor Jones, Marty Kelsey, Linda Rood, Irene Richardson, Carolyn Malson, Shauna Holbert, Kandi Pendleton, Terry Uitterdyk, Marge Keene, and Craig Rood; and front row, Barbara Sowada, Lena Warren, Betty Dodd, Patty Easton, Josephine Profaizer, Marlene Turcato, Nena James and Dr. Brianne Crofts. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — A 93-year-old volunteer at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County received the Wyoming Hospital Association’s Volunteer of the Year award during the organization’s fall meeting.

Betty Dodd was recognized for the honor during the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees’ October meeting. According to the hospital, she was nominated for the dedication she’s shown to the hospital in the 14 years she has volunteered there, Overall, she has volunteered 4,915 hours across all of the volunteer roles available at the hospital, which includes delivering mail and running the gift shop. She has also helped train other volunteers.

The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Directors was honored to recognize volunteer Betty Dodd as the Wyoming Hospital Association Volunteer of the Year at its October board meeting.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In addition to her service at the hospital, Dodd is dedicated to delivering home-delivered meals to individuals who are unable to prepare food for themselves. Dodd also actively volunteers at the Episcopal Thrift Shop.

“Betty’s dedication to volunteering is an inspiration to all who know her. Her selflessness, kindness, sense of humor and unwavering commitment to helping others serve as a testament to the incredible impact one individual can have on their community. Her contributions have touched countless lives, and her legacy of service will continue to inspire future generations,” Lena Warren, Community Outreach Director said.