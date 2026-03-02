99% of Governor’s Budget Recommendations Passed by Legislature

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon’s Essentials Budget passed both houses of Wyoming Legislature Monday, with approximately 99% of his recommendations intact. Gordon issued a statement following the budget’s passing.

“What a win for Wyoming! And what a win for the citizens across the state who got involved with their government, after the Freedom Caucus-controlled Joint Appropriations Committee members made sweeping cuts to an already lean budget, and came forward letting their voices be heard to their representatives,” Gordon said.

Gordon expressed gratitude to House members opposed to cuts proposed in the budget “and insisted on asking the tough questions, even late into the night.” Gordon said questions focused on transparency and the underlying reasons for those suggested cuts, saying the questions struck a chord across the state. He also thanked the Senate for its leadership in the process.

“The budget passed today restored almost all budget recommendations for the people of Wyoming and, as one Senator said, is only $53M below my overall recommendation. By my back-of-the-napkin calculations, that’s close to 99%,” Gordon said. “Wyoming’s future is indeed bright. We must continue to invest in our potential, grow our industries, preserve our small-town identity, and stand firm against the hysteria of national groups seeking to undermine our state.”