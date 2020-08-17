Wyoming Sees 135 More COVID-19 Cases since Friday

CHEYENNE — Wyoming saw an increase of 135 COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases and 85 active cases since Friday, which outpaced the 50 positive case recoveries reported in the same time frame.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) August 17 report shows the state has completed 91,110 tests so far. Of those tests, 96.9 percent have been negative, while 3.1 percent have been positive.
The state currently has 2,829 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,272 positive case recoveries for a total of 557 active cases, 502 probable cases with 427 probable recoveries and 33 deaths. Active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.
Since Friday, the state has seen an increase of 135 COVID-19 cases with 50 positive case recoveries, 85 active cases, 13 probable cases, eight probable recoveries, and three deaths.
The three deaths were reported today, one in Goshen County, one in Platte County, and one in Sherdian County.
Sweetwater County
For Sweetwater County, the WDH’s report shows there are 262 positive cases with 255 recoveries and seven active cases, 16 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 6,763 tests.
Since Friday, the County has seen an increase of six COVID-19 positive cases, five positive case recoveries, one active case, and one probable case, while deaths remained the same.
