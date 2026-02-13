A Brazilian Steakhouse Is Coming To Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — A new dining experience is coming to town as Bravura Brazilian Steakhouse prepares to fully to open its doors Feb. 15, offering an all-you-can-eat churrasco-style meal.

Owned by brothers Abdelnour and Ali Badwan, Bravura will bring traditional Brazilian steakhouse tableside service to Rock Springs. Servers will carve a variety of grilled meats directly at guests’ tables, including picanha, filet mignon, ribeye, top sirloin, pork loin, Brazilian sausage, chicken and lamb. Guests can also enjoy a buffet-style salad bar.

The brothers, originally from Jordan, have lived in Wyoming since 2018. They first bought Don Pedro’s in Green River and have since expanded their restaurant ventures to include Mr. Waffles & Crepes in Green River, additional Don Pedro’s locations in North Dakota, and two coffee shops there as well.

The pair purchased the former Log Inn building about three months ago and have been renovating the space, including updates to the flooring, dining area and kitchen.

Abdelnour said the idea for Bravura came after noticing many Rock Springs residents traveling to Salt Lake City to dine at Brazilian steakhouses.

“I see a lot of people from Rock Springs going there,” Abdelnour said. “So I decided to open one here with good quality and something beautiful for the community.”

Bravura will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Diners can choose between the salad bar only or the full Brazilian experience, which includes unlimited meats and access to the salad bar. Lunch and dinner pricing will vary, with discounted pricing for children.

Abdelnour said he hopes the new restaurant offers something different for Rock Springs residents and continues his family’s commitment to serving the local community.

Bravura is located at 10 Purple Sage Road, Rock Springs.