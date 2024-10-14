A Crash Course in Crash Force Dynamics

The following video is a Virtual Traffic Safety Session, brought to you by Injury Prevention Resources.

The video demonstrates crash force dynamics and how they apply to children and their cars seats/seat belts. According to the video, Weight x Travel Speed = Velocity. So, for example, 100 pounds x 60 mph = 6,000 pounds of force.

Going by that formula, the video states that “The average 2-year-old weighs about 25 pounds. Most in-town speed limits are 30 mph. “25 pounds x 30 mph = 750 pounds of force!”

With that in mind, the video reiterates just how important it is that children are properly restrained in their car seat and with their seat belt.

The video also emphasizes that drivers should never let children sit in their laps while driving.

The bottom line? Buckle up! Whether you’re an adult or a child.

IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero injuries on our roads.” It says to practice the simple things to survive Wyoming roads, like buckling up, driving attentively, and never driving impaired.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ~The Lorax

Help Us Save Lives on Wyoming Roads, Always Buckled and Never Drunk or Distracted. We have partnered with Injury Prevention Resources to bring awareness to Wyoming roadway safety, join us in saving lives.

