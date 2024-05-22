A Dozen Local Students Honored in All-Conference Softball Teams

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wyoming high school Softball season wrapped up last week with both the Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers making the State Championship Tournament. With this, many of the athletes were recognized for their play in the West All-Conference team this week.
There is a total of twelve students who were announced from Sweetwater County for the first and second teams combined. Seven of them made the first team with only one of them being a senior. Out of the 12 total athletes announced, there is an even amount from both schools, each having six make the list.
We have listed all the students below who made the first and second All-Conference teams in alphabetical order by last name.
FIRST TEAM
Kodi Allred – GRHS
Tarin Anderson – RSHS
Terryn Avery – GRHS
Ruby Florencio – RSHS
Chacee Shiner – GRHS
Payten Soltis – RSHS
Rilynn Wester – RSHS
SECOND TEAM
Gina Barajas – GRHS
Izzy Kelley – GRHS
Max Sweeny – RSHS
Haidyn Terry – GRHS
Kyndall Turnwall – RSHS