A Dozen Local Students Honored in All-Conference Softball Teams

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wyoming high school Softball season wrapped up last week with both the Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers making the State Championship Tournament. With this, many of the athletes were recognized for their play in the West All-Conference team this week.

There is a total of twelve students who were announced from Sweetwater County for the first and second teams combined. Seven of them made the first team with only one of them being a senior. Out of the 12 total athletes announced, there is an even amount from both schools, each having six make the list.

We have listed all the students below who made the first and second All-Conference teams in alphabetical order by last name.

FIRST TEAM

Kodi Allred – GRHS

Tarin Anderson – RSHS

Terryn Avery – GRHS

Ruby Florencio – RSHS

Chacee Shiner – GRHS

Payten Soltis – RSHS

Rilynn Wester – RSHS

SECOND TEAM

Gina Barajas – GRHS

Izzy Kelley – GRHS

Max Sweeny – RSHS

Haidyn Terry – GRHS

Kyndall Turnwall – RSHS