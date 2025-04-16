A First Hike, Bike and Invoice Burning Celebration from the GRTF

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Greenbelt Task Force is holding a First Hike, Bike and Invoice Burning Celebration for the completion of construction at Skyline Trail parking lot near the Transfer Station on Upland Way May 3 at 11 a.m.

Searle Brothers Construction and the GRTF will burn the invoices for the construction done on Skyline Trail that were created in 2024. The Searle Brothers were originally going to build the trail by donating their equipment and operators for just the cost of the fuel and consumables, a price the GBTF could afford after a $100,000 donation from the Dustin Shilcox Foundation. In January this year, the Searle Brothers donated all the work done in 2024 to the citizens of Green River and Sweetwater County and the amount is believed to be in a million-dollar donation.

After the ceremony of burning the invoice, participants and onlookers will be encouraged to walk any portion of the Skyline Trail and those who reach the quarter mile marker will receive a free t-shirt. For those that traverse the entirety of the trail will be placed in a raffle but raffle tickets can be bought for $10 for one or $25 for three tickets. This was made possible by the many sponsors.

The Skyline Trail is a multiuser, non-motorized trail that is handicap friendly and barrier free. The trail starts at Upland Way, goes up South Hill to the ridge that overlooks the Green River Valley, and proceeds to the ‘Top of the World’ before dropping down to Western Wyoming Community College, Green River Campus.

Skyline Trail has been used by hikers and bikers this winter and their reviews have been wonderful. The trail features views of the rock formations surround Green River and an eagle eye view of Green River where people can see all of city.

Over the year 2025, a road base surface, signage, benches, wind breaks, and construct features that promote wheelchair use will be added to the trail. These additions are made possible through a grant from Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Group worth $154,000.