A Fremont County Woman Has Died from COVID-19

FREMONT COUNTY — Another Wyoming resident listed previously as a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus case from Fremont County has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The adult woman had previously been hospitalized and had known health conditions recognized as putting her at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

In addition, WDH is announcing a fourth resident of a Washakie County nursing home previously identified as experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak died last month. While the older woman’s death in Montana is associated with the nursing home outbreak, her death will not be added to Wyoming’s total count of coronavirus-related deaths due to out-of-state residency.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 18 coronavirus-related deaths, 760 lab-confirmed cases and 210 probable cases reported so far.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.