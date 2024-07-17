A Good Boy Heads Into Retirement

Rock Springs Police Chief Bill Erspamer presents a shadowbox the Officer Ruslan Kolb and his wife Ellen containing gear used by Ruslan Kolb's K9 partner Max. Max is an RSPD drug dog that has served the city for the past seven years and recently retired.

ROCK SPRINGS – It’s said that every dog has his day, and for Max, the retiring Rock Springs Police Department Officer, it was Tuesday with the Rock Springs City Council.

According to a letter from RSPD Chief of Police Bill Erspamer, one of the reasons for Max’s retirement is that he’s gotten slower and sniffing out drugs has become a strenuous activity for him. The eight-year-old dog appeared to act like a puppy as he saw and greeted new and familiar faces at City Hall. Max momentarily jumped up and sat between Officer Jason Wright and Officer Ken Davis as his handler, Officer Ruslan Kolb, took him toward the Council. Max and Kolb were presented with a shadowbox with Max’s gear, which included his badge, collar, and other items.

“This dog has given seven years … a full career,” Erspamer said.

Max has had a very successful career with the RSPD, having detected nearly 50 pounds of marijuana, 533 grams of illegal mushrooms, 377 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of fentanyl, along with other substances. Beyond being a good drug dog, is Ruslan’s best friend and he admits Max will be upset that he can’t go to work with him anymore. Ellen Kolb, Ruslan’s wife, said he’s a good dog and gets along with the couple’s three other dogs.

Max’s retirement will let him be the Kolbs’ pet and enjoy his favorite activities, which include napping, playing with his jolly ball and running in the backyard. Ruslan said Max likes to run around like a maniac whenever he gets the zoomies.

The department has already purchased a new drug dog to take over for Max. His name is Zuko and his handler will be Officer Kendall Boglino. According to Public Information Officer Elizabeth Coontz, the two are in Colorado undergoing training.