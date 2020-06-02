A Heartfelt Thank You

The following is a thank you letter from Delores Lee in response to the community’s support for her daughter Tesha Lee who was in a car accident.

First, to Harry Thomas, Dustin Moses, and Jeff Arsenault for pulling over and helping my daughter Tesha, keeping her calm and safe. Thank you for staying until the ambulance arrived, and worrying about her even after you left.

Thank you to the Crew at Sweetwater medics for taking care of my girl when I couldn’t. Thank you for everything you did and getting her to the hospital safe and sound.

Thank you to the awesome AirMed crew who took care of my baby like she was yours. Thank you for easing my fears, and for everything you do.

Thank you to the amazing team at the University of Utah who put Tesha back together again, and took care of her so well. Especially Rue, Barbra, Abbey and Shawna. The E60 unit was amazing, thank you to Trauma, ICU, and all the surgeons who put the pieces back together.

Thank you to David Miller, Billy Black & the Crew at R&M welding for holding down the home front, all of your help, and letting my husband work with you.

Thank you to the RSHS cheer team, but thank you to Dena, Levina, Levina’s parents Liberty and Ashlyn especially. You kids have all gone above and beyond, and we appreciate it so much.

Thank you to Bobbi & Rylie at Buckin’ Coffee and everyone at Santa Fe. Tesha has the best jobs and works with the absolute best people ever.

Thank you to Kourtney, one of Tesha’s best friends, for acting like a little command center keeping everyone updated, and helping coordinate fundraisers.

Thank you to Chase Peppers, Tesha’s boyfriend. You are one hell of a kid. Not many 18 year olds would stick by someone through a situation like this, and you have been so much help. Tesha is so lucky to have you, and so are we.

Thank you to all of our family and friends. Y’all are some supportive people that’s for sure. We wouldn’t be able to do this without you, and we appreciate you more than you know.

Thank you to the whole community of Rock Springs. The way this community rallies around someone when they need help is mind boggling. I couldn’t have a better place to live. 🧡🖤🧡🖤