A K-9 Donation to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc donated a bullet and stab protective vest to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for K-9 Sgt. Apollo.

Embroidered on the vest is the sentiment, “Gifted by Gwen and Gary Walter” as the couple of Dexter, Michigan sponsored the vest. Like other vests from Vested Interest in K9s, the vest weighs four to five pounds, is valued at $1,800, and has a five-year warranty.

Vested Interest in K9s was founded in 2009 and is a 501 nonprofit charity that provides protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement and related agency dogs across the U.S. Each vest is custom-fitted, produced in the U.S., and certified by the National Institute of Justice. The organization has donated more than 6,030 vests to K-9 officers in 50 states and the donations are made possible through generous private and corporate contributions. Donations made to the organization are tax-deductible.

The program is open to U.S. law enforcement K-9s at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified. K-9s with expired vests are eligible. To learn more, donate, or get involved as a volunteers, visit the Vested Interest in K9s’ website, call at (508)824-6978, or mail contributions to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.