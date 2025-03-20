A Legacy to Step Into: New Owners Buy Wyoming Embroidery

GREEN RIVER — November brought changes for Green River’s Wyoming Embroidery as Paul and Angela Yellish moved in and purchased the local business.

The Yellishes came into the business from the corporate offices they worked in for more than 20 years, entering it with no prior experience and their family encouraging them to find a way to make the move from California. Wyoming Embroidery’s previous owners, Mike Brown and Connie Moon-Brown, helped the new owners transition into the business. The Yellishes don’t plan to change the legacy the previous owners left behind, but plan to expand their capabilities and further serve the community. Their focus is still in the quality that Wyoming Embroidery traditionally gave in their products and services while reaching out to the community more through events and social media.

They took a leap of faith when they purchased Wyoming Embroidery and have loved every moment of living in the community.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“California is very crowded,” Angela said. “Here, you can know your neighbor … We wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

The couple wants to make a bigger, positive impression on the community and to thrive within the community that has held this business aloft before they came along. They’ve already experienced how high Sweetwater County’s residents hold the company and they are excited to make the previous owners and the community proud.

“We’re so thankful for the warm welcome we’ve received so far,” Angela concluded.

One of the traditions they are extremely proud to uphold is the representation of military service members that used to hang on the walls of the store. Paul took these photos and made them digital, the slideshow of veterans playing on a monitor in the storefront. The couple want to expand from veterans to include first responders with these photos and encourage residents to contact them through email with photos of their loved ones.