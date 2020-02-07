A Minnesota Man Was Found Dead in a Daniel Motel Weds.

Pinedale — On February 5, about 7:50 am, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and EMS personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive male in Daniel at the Daniel Junction Motel.

Upon arrival, responders found an unresponsive man later identified as 54-year-old Douglas Carlos of Minnesota. SCSO Deputies and EMS personnel found Carlos to be deceased.

The cause of death is currently under investigation by the SCSO and the Sublette County Coroner’s Office, with an autopsy pending.

The SCSO would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Carlos for their loss.