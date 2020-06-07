A Missing Woman in Sublette County Was Found Dead

PINEDALE — Mary “Lynne” Latham, who was reported as a missing person, was found deceased this morning.

Early this morning, a friend of the family located Mary Latham’s vehicle alongside a Bureau of Land Management road in Sublette County. Friends and family called Mary by her middle name, Lynne.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded to the location.

Unfortunately, Lynne had passed away. Cause of death is still being investigated at this time.

Latham of Clearmont, Wyoming, was last seen yesterday, June 5, at approximately 1 pm at a residence on State Highway 353 in Boulder.

We extend our deepest sympathy to the Latham and Richie family and ask that you respect their privacy at this time. This is a devastating loss for the family and our community.