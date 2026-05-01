A New Contender Enters House District 17 Race

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Rah Reinholz has announced their candidacy for the Wyoming House of Representatives District 17. Reinholz enters the race against Elizabeth Bingham for the seat left by a retiring Rep. J.T. Larson.

Reinholz, a multigenerational Wyomingite, said their campaign is rooted in lived experience, working class values, and a deep commitment to the people of Sweetwater County. Reinholz said that they are not a career politician, but rather someone who’s been paying attention and has felt the impacts made in Cheyenne before deciding to run.

“I’m running because I see what’s happening to our communities,” Reinholz said. “I see friends and family leaving Wyoming for opportunities that are simply not available here. I see the costs rising while support falls behind. I feel the impact of these policies every day, because I live them.”

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Reinholz said their campaign is focused on lowering costs and expanding access to healthcare, protecting the states natural resources, and making meaningful investments in schools, infrastructure and services. They are also committed to creating opportunities for young people and their futures in Wyoming, so they don’t feel forced to leave.

Reinholz said their priorities reflect the everyday realities that Sweetwater County residents are facing. They said they are determined to build a future that is affordable, sustainable and rooted in community.

“I might not come from a long list of titles but I bring something that is just as important, I know what it feels like to be on the receiving end of these policies and I’m ready to make sure our voices are finally heard.” Reinholz said.

