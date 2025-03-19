A New Convenience Store in Conversation

The new Maverik convenience store is under construction. The company says an opening date has not been finalized. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER — At Tuesday’s Commissioner’s meeting, the commissioners discussed approvals for planning and zoning a new Maverik convenience store and approved the requests.

Maverick Sweetwater County Subdivision set out for approvals from the commissioners for the clean up and construction of a new convenience store across the street from Love’s Travel Stop off the I-80 on U.S Highway 30, just before James Town. With WYDOT approval, the plot is 8.5 acres of land that will be developed and includes potential for expansion and a sign visible to the highway from the stop. The approvals granted by the commissioners included a variance application for the height of the sign, a partial vacation of the Covered Wagon Park subdivision, a zoning map amendment, and of Maverik Sweetwater Subdivision final plat.

Questions about whether trucks would be able to stop at this convenience store were asked by multiple commissioners. Todd Meyers responded to these questions on behalf of Maverick Incorporated, “We do not consider ourself a truck stop.”