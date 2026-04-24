A Night to Give Back: Memorial Foundation & Veterans Charity Event Set for April 25

If you’re looking for a meaningful way to spend your evening while supporting a great cause, this is it.

The Memorial Foundation & Veterans Charity Event is bringing the community together for a night focused on honoring those who have served and supporting important local efforts.



April 25 starting at 5 PM,

Green River Eagles (88 North 2nd East).

This isn’t just another fundraiser. It’s a full evening built around community, connection, and giving back.

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Guests can enjoy a taco bar for $12 a plate, along with a lineup of activities including silent auctions, raffles, and 50/50 drawings. There will be plenty of opportunities to get involved, win something, and most importantly, contribute to causes that directly impact veterans and local charitable efforts.

The event also highlights support for both the Local Madam President and State Madam President, helping raise funds for the charities they represent. It’s a chance to show up for people who consistently show up for others.

At its core, this night is about one simple idea: giving unwavering support to those who’ve made sacrifices for others.

Bring friends, bring family, and come ready to support something that actually matters.