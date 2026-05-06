A Parade of Proclamations at Green River City Council

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council recognized eight high school speech and debate competitors, issued eight civic proclamations and approved a $311,859 change order Tuesday night.

Speech Team Earns National Spotlight

Speech coach Jericho Morrell told the council that all eight Green River High School qualifiers advanced to the National Speech and Debate Association tournament by placing first through third at districts. Three debaters achieved Premier Excellence, the NSDA’s highest qualification, earned by only 4% of the participants nationwide.

Eight Proclamations

Mayor Pete Rust issued proclamations for Arbor Day on May 14, with free saplings available at Centennial Park from 4-6 p.m.; Cleanup Week, May 12-16, with free supplies at the Green River Chamber of Commerce and free disposal at the transfer station May 16; Building Safety Month; National Economic Development Week; National Police Week, with May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day; National Public Works Week; and Professional Municipal Clerks Week.

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Riverview Drive Project Change Order

The council unanimously approved a change order raising the Riverview Drive reconstruction contract from $2.15 million to $2.46 million, which is still under the original $2.9 million estimate. City Engineer Dustin Romero said a lower-than-expected bid allowed the city to extend paving one block west and add an eastern overlay to the project. He clarified that the expansion falls under pavement preservation, authorized under the voter-approved sixth penny resolution.

Other Actions

The council approved an agreement with Guardian Alliance Technologies for police department pre-employment screening after their current vendor announced its closing. They also authorized a cybersecurity grant application through the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security covering potential projects at the wastewater treatment plant, staff training or a new firewall.