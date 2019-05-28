A.R.T. Movement to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence

ROCK SPRINGS — The A.R.T. Movement will take place on Saturday, June 8th at Bunning Park. The free event will start in the morning with a 5K run and then transition into a celebration centered around local artists from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature artists, crafters, food vendors, live music performed by Phony Stark Industries, a crafts for kids booth hosted by Home Depot, a photo booth, an anti-domestic violence pledge wall, and informative booths discussing the realities of domestic violence and valuable resources available to the community.

“While helping my mom exit a 15 year long domestic violence situation, I gained a serious understanding of what the issue really consists of. Together we have been through a lot, parts of which have been terrifying,” explained Alexis Faure, event creator and organizer. “However, something deep inside me keeps telling me I need to do more to help others who are going through a similar situation. The A.R.T. Movement stands for Action, Recovery and Triumph. We must take action to help ourselves and others, find recovery and triumph together. Everyone deserves a quality life, lived on their own terms and that is what we will accomplish with The A.R.T. Movement.”

The goal of this event is to support one another and bring the community together to raise awareness of domestic violence, Faure said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“I have been an artist my entire life and I have always had a strong passion to create all types of art and crafts. Over the last year, I even started my own little tie-dye business, Diva Dye. I think being creative is a very therapeutic outlet. There is also a great sense of support and community among others who share a love for creating art. I truly want to make a difference in this community by supporting artists and helping others become aware, reach out, and better their lives. This event is truly one-of-a-kind; all vendors will be artists only, selling their own unique creations,” Faure said.

All vendor fees and donations collected at the event will be used to cover the event expenses and the remainder will be donated to the YWCA Center for Families and Children and the Boys and Girls Club.

“There is no charge to attend the event itself, but we will accept donations for raffles and hope the community will visit the food vendors and generously support the artists,” Faure said.

Registration for the 5K will take place the morning of the event, beginning at 8 am. The race itself will start at 9 a.m., beginning and ending at Bunning Park. There is not a set fee to take part in the 5K, but donations will be accepted. Walkers are welcome and t-shirts will be given to the top male, female and student (up to age 17) finishers.

The participants will leave the parking lot and run north on Evans Street, turn right onto Bridger at the stop light and follow the road to 9th street. Once they reach the stop light on 9th they will turn right and run over the bridge of the belt route towards the high school. They will then turn right onto James drive and follow the street even as it turns into 2nd street. When they reach Iron Cowboy CrossFit gym with the mural, they will take two right turns to head underneath the underpass. Then immediately after exiting the underpass they will take a left onto North Front Street and head down the street until they come to J Street, turn right and the road finishes back at the park.

Updates about The A.R.T. Movement and their first event will be shared at https://www.facebook.com/action.recovery.triumph/.

For more information about The A.R.T. Movement, connect with us on social media:

Facebook: @action.recovery.triumph

Instagram: @ rs.art.movement

Individuals needing assistance to attend event should contact The A.R.T. Movement at 307-212-1558 or rs.art.movement@gmail.com.