Rock Springs Man Tests Positive for COVID-19: Sweetwater County has 16 Cases

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man is Sweetwater County’s 16th case of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified by private lab Saturday, May 16, a man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in good condition and is isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

The case does not appear to be linked to previous COVID-19 cases. Sweetwater County Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Eleven lab-confirmed cases are now recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

As the state and county ease restrictions, healthcare providers say it is more important than ever to remain vigilant in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Many healthcare agencies and businesses will continue to require some type of face covering.

To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6 feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery story, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, not in your hands. Wear a face covering.