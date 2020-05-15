A Salute to Service: Wyoming Air National Guard Conducts Flyover in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — A small crowd gathered social distancing style at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Aspen Medical Center Friday afternoon to see the Wyoming Air National Guard fly two C-130s over the facilities.

On May 15, the Wyoming Air National Guard flew two C-130s across the skies of each hospital in Wyoming. The guard made it to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Aspen Mountain Medical Center a few minutes ahead of schedule.

The Wings Across Wyoming Flyover is a way to show support for the healthcare professionals on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The moment was short, but the salute to healthcare services will remain unforgettable.

The two C-130s fly over the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Photo by Stephanie Thompson.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employees gather in front of the hospital to take a group photo. Photo by Stephanie Thompson.

Families gathered in front of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County waiting for the C-130s to arrive. Photo by Stephanie Thompson.



This C-130 flew right over the top of the crowd at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Photo by Stephanie Thompson.

Moments after the flyover, a man standing on top of Aspen Mountain Medical Center can’t help but smile as the planes head towards their next destination. Photo by Brayden Flack.

Two employees from Aspen Mountain Medical Center gaze up at the flyover. Photo by Brayden Flack.

One of the C-130 planes leads the way towards Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Photo by Brayden Flack.

Aspen Mountain Medical Center staff can’t help but watch as the planes are cheered on at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Photo by Brayden Flack.