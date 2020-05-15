A Salute to Service: Wyoming Air National Guard Conducts Flyover in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — A small crowd gathered social distancing style at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Aspen Medical Center Friday afternoon to see the Wyoming Air National Guard fly two C-130s over the facilities.
On May 15, the Wyoming Air National Guard flew two C-130s across the skies of each hospital in Wyoming. The guard made it to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Aspen Mountain Medical Center a few minutes ahead of schedule.
The Wings Across Wyoming Flyover is a way to show support for the healthcare professionals on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
The moment was short, but the salute to healthcare services will remain unforgettable.