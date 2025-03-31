A Shy Thespian Earns Mayor’s Arts Award

ROCK SPRINGS –– Jeff Varley’s first role was in a 1965 school play where he was the lazy brown bear sleeping through a play about months and seasons.

Sixty years later, he received a Mayor’s Art Award for his contributions to the local theater and arts community. The former high school teacher is quick to admit he doesn’t participate in theater to earn recognition or attention, saying he is quite shy. In fact, Varley’s nerves appeared to get to him when he accepted his award Thursday evening, opting to not address attendees at the Mayor’s Arts Awards reception. What he couldn’t hide was his jovial attitude and beaming smile as he held up the framed award.

Varley said he has participated in 45 of the Actor’s Mission performances over the years, being involved in both on stage and off stage roles. The Green River High School graduate worked on every performance at the high school while he was a student and carried his love of theater through college and beyond.

“I have done small parts with no lines and large parts with a lot of lines and I’ve enjoyed them both,” Varley said.

Varley said he is able to overcome his natural shyness when acting because he’s working to embody a character as opposed to being himself and acting as a character. One of the posters he had in his classroom reflected his attitude on acting – asking why theater is better than real life.

“The script tells you what to do and what to say,” he said.

Beyond roles with Actor’s Mission productions, Varley has dedicated more than 6,480 hours volunteering to mentor, build stages, and ensure productions run smoothly.

Varley admits he was surprised when he learned he was nominated for a Mayor’s Art Award. That surprise continued when he read some of the nomination letters supporting his selection.

“Holy smokes, the respect from my peers,” he said.