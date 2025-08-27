A Spirited Look Inside Green River’s Haunted Library

Green River Cemetary which is now the Sweetwater County Library. Photo Credit: City of Green River

GREEN RIVER – For staff at the Sweetwater County Library, ghostly encounters aren’t unusual. In fact, Librarian Tiffany Kennah says the spirits have become part of the workplace routine.

“It can be a real pain to keep picking up books when they’re thrown off the shelves,” Kennah laughed. “And the bell — it just rings, even when no one’s standing near it.”

Rather than fear the strange activity, Kennah says the library staff treat the spirits with respect. The staff has learned to coexist with them and tries hard to build relationships.

This attitude sets the stage for one of Green River’s popular fundraisers: the Sweetwater County Library Foundation Ghost Walks. Hosted by the Ghost Walk Crew, the events are scheduled this fall along with a new January program, “Paranormal in Pajamas: A Soupernatural Supper.” All proceeds go directly to the Sweetwater County Library Foundation—the only fundraiser the foundation holds—to support book purchases for programs.

Stories From a Retired Librarian

No one knows the library’s haunted history better than Micki Gilmore, who spent 24 years in the Sweetwater County Library system. She recalls countless unexplained moments: apparitions, footsteps in empty hallways, the sense of a presence standing nearby.

“We’re very strict about how we conduct these walks,” Gilmore emphasized. “Everything we do is honest. We don’t make things up, we don’t ad-lib, and this isn’t spook alley. We want people to know the truth about what’s happening here.”

That truth, she says, is that supernatural activity remains constant. Just last year, a photo captured what appeared to be a face peering out from the stacks. Gilmore herself once felt a “major presence” behind her while working at her desk.

“I spoke to him,” she remembered. “‘I know you’re curious about me and I’m curious about you, but I have some work to do. Could you come back later?’” The presence lingered until, finally, she felt it step back and walk away.

Despite these encounters, Gilmore insists, “I can honestly say I’ve never felt afraid.”

A Cemetery Beneath the Library

Part of the mystery stems from the library’s history. Before the building was constructed, the site was once Green River’s cemetery. Headstone markers were later lost—some burned, others repurposed in garages as shelves—making it nearly impossible to identify all who were buried there.

Remains continued to surface as late as the 1990s. Gilmore recalls arriving for work one morning to find construction crews halted.

“More bones had been found,” she explained. Archaeologist Charlie Love was called in to confirm the remains were historic before work could continue.

The library still houses fragments of stories—bits of bone, casket pieces, and unmarked graves—that suggest restless roots beneath the floorboards.

Spirits Who Want to Be Remembered

Both Gilmore and Kennah believe the spirits are less interested in frightening visitors than in having their stories told.

“I think they’re excited when we try to discover who they were,” Kennah said.

Visitors can even read a book of experiences at the library, a public log of paranormal encounters recorded by staff and patrons alike.

One of the frequently mentioned spirits is Elizabeth Moriarty, the library’s very first librarian, who has reportedly been known to walk the halls.

The Ghost Walk Experience

For those curious enough to seek their own encounter, the Ghost Walks offer guided tours filled with firsthand accounts, historical context, and opportunities to use paranormal equipment such as a REM pod and tracer devices. (Pictured below)

TRN Media joined one of the walks last weekend—and the spirits did not disappoint.

Tickets for the upcoming Ghost Walks will be available at the Fall Harvest event on September 25, 100 E. 2nd St., Green River, or you can call the library for a private tour.

As Gilmore put it: “You get things—smells, sounds, even apparitions. Things walk by doors. You hear footsteps. But in all my years, I’ve never felt fear.”

For the Sweetwater County Library, the past is always present—sometimes, just beyond the stacks.

Upcoming Scheduled Ghost Walks:

Oct. 11, 2025: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 25, 2025: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.