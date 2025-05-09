A Successful Wild Horses and Burros Adoption Event

Wild horses and burros await adoption during a BLM adoption event at the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility, Saturday, April 19, 2025 in Rock Springs, WY (Photo courtesy of Pat Doak/Rock Springs, WY)

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility hosted a successful wild horse and burro adoption event April 19 despite the snowy start and freezing temperatures.

There were 44 animals available in total at the event, including 36 horses from Wyoming’s White Mountain Herd Management Area and eight burros from Arizona’s Black Mountain Herd Management Area. Out of the animals available, 23 horses were adopted, six burros were purchased, and one burro was adopted. Despite the I-80 closure that happened April 18 before the event, 100-120 attendees gathered at the event.

“We are incredibly thankful of the patience and dedication of our adopters, some of whom traveled from Idaho, Colorado, Utah, and across Wyoming to find their new companions,” said Monica Mohr, Child Horse and Burro Specialist with the BLM.

The event was made possible thanks to the hard work of the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility staff, Jake, DJ, Remo, and Jay, as well as the three volunteers who contributed to a smooth day.