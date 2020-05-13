A Sweetwater County Teen Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs teen was notified Wednesday, May 13, that she has contracted the COVID-19 Coronavirus, according to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The MHSC was notified by private lab that a female teen tested positive for COVID-19. She is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

This is Sweetwater County’s 14th case. It has been determined that case No.14 is connected to cases No. 11 and No. 13. Further contact tracing continues.

Sweetwater County Public Health begins contact tracing as soon as a positive patient is identified. Through contact tracing, probable cases are identified. A “probable” case is defined as a close contact of a confirmed positive who is symptomatic.

Two of the 14 previous cases were hospitalized for a brief time.

Sweetwater County’s 11th confirmed case, a Rock Springs woman in her 50s, was admitted to Sweetwater Memorial on April 29 and discharged May 3. The 12th confirmed case, a Green River woman in her 40s, was admitted to MSHC late in the evening May 5. She was discharged the next day.

As the state and county ease restrictions, healthcare providers say it is more important than ever to remain vigilant in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Many healthcare agencies and businesses will continue to require some type of face covering. Please, respect their wishes.