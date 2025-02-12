A Win and a Little More Fun for Seniors at Rock Springs High School

Bella Rondinelli sits with members of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees Feb. 10, 2025, as a student representative to the board. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — Seniors at Rock Springs High School can expect a little more freedom when graduation arrives. Students will be able to decorate their caps prior to the commencement ceremony.

RSHS Student Body President Bella Rondinelli told the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees Monday evening that one of the things she wanted to do when she was elected was to find ways to make school more fun. Her brother graduated in 2017 and Rondinelli said she saw him and other students have the times of their lives during their senior year in high school. However, between then and now, she said the high school got much more restrictive in what seniors were allowed to do.

However, Rondinelli also said the school hasn’t delivered on promises, such as monthly pep assemblies, games and other events to send good messages to students.

“I feel like there’s been a lot of empty promises,” she said.

She said she was also originally supposed to start a podcast with former SCSD No. 1 Athletics Director Byron Bolin, but those plans never came to fruition. Bolin resigned from his position in November.

Rondinelli said she wants students to be able to make memories, saying the ability for seniors to personalize their graduation caps allows them to express their personality on the final day of public school. Rondinelli said she received some pushback from school administrators concerned about students misusing the opportunity to decorate their caps by putting inappropriate imagery on them. Green River High School has allowed its graduates to decorate their caps for years, with many featuring heartfelt messages to friends and family, statements about their personal philosophies, as well as references to pop culture and their lives at GRHS.