A Win for Teagan Blatter at Taco Bell

ROCK SPRINGS — Teagan Blatter got a surprise when she walked into Taco Bell for her shift Thursday.

She was greeted with a scholarship from the Taco Bell Foundation Live Mas Scholarship.

Blatter applied to the Live Mas Scholarship and did not know that she was one out of six employees in the region to earn money from the Taco Bell Foundation until she walked into the restaurant. She received $5,000 towards her education. After receiving an oversized check, she held it with joyous tears on her face. Family and friends had gathered at Taco Bell before Blatter’s shift, preparing the space in celebration and catching Blatter by surprise as she walked into the doors.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The scholarship is available nationwide, with successful applicants receiving between $5,000 to $25,000 in scholarship money.