Abbie (Kolman) Skoog (August 7, 1978 – December 6, 2024)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abbie Skoog, 46, a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, on December 6, 2024. Born on August 7, 1978, Abbie’s life was filled with love, thoughtfulness, and dedication to her family and friends.

Abbie is survived by her husband, Jason Skoog, and their two cherished children Ava 13 and Jordan 12; her parents, Al and Fran Kolman of Rock Springs, WY; her sister Sarah (Jeremy) sons Cy, Joey and Sam; her brothers Andy (Dana), and Chris (Samantha), Dan Foster (Misty) daughter Mady; and also many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Albert and Frances Kolman and maternal grandparents Cyril and Almarie Potochnik.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Abbie’s children were the center of her world, and she dedicated her life to instilling the values of politeness, kindness, and respect for others, ensuring they grew up with strong foundations.

Her commitment to the well-being of her children was unwavering, ensuring they ate nutritious meals every day.

Abbie had a remarkable ability to create lasting memories for her family through vacations and the celebration of traditions. She took great pride in decorating her home for every holiday, transforming it into a warm and festive haven. Her love for her home was evident in the constant updates and improvements she made, always striving to create a beautiful and comfortable environment for her loved ones.

Abbie had a special gift for building cherished groups of friends wherever she lived and kept those friendships alive and connected over the years. People were drawn to Abbie’s warmth, humor, advice, and charisma, and she held her friends dear to her heart. Her ability to bring people together and nurture relationships was one of her many extraordinary talents.

Abbie was a thoughtful and attentive gift giver, always finding the perfect present to bring joy to others. Abbie was an incredible planner, orchestrating events and gatherings with meticulous detail, ensuring every occasion was memorable.

Abbie will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire and guide her family and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Abbie’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on December 14, 2024, at Met Church, 11301 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Anam Cara Caregiving, a non-profit for aging and dying, created by Abbie’s sister. The organization keeps people at home as they age and face the end of life through custom, compassionate care. Abbie supported this organization over the years and was an enthusiastic champion of its success.

Donations can be made online at www.anamcaracaregiving.com/donate or sent by check to:

Anam Cara Caregiving, 909 Fremont St., Lander, WY 82520.