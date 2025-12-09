Abbie Lorraine Branch-Grover (August 14, 1990 – December 6, 2025)

Abbie Lorraine Branch-Grover, 35, passed away unexpectedly from complications of flu and pneumonia on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie. A beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend, Abbie’s vibrant spirit and kind heart touched many lives.

She was born August 14, 1990, in Rock Springs; the daughter of Albert H. Branch and Linda L. Murray McGovern.

Abbie spent her early years in Rock Springs where she nurtured relationships and formed cherished memories with family and friends. A proud graduate of Rock Springs High School in 2008, she continued her education at Western Wyoming Community College obtaining an Associate’s Degree in Psychology before furthering her studies at the School of Botanical & Medical Aesthetics in Denver.

Her dedication to her craft found expression in her five years at Escape Day Spa in Rock Springs as an accomplished esthetician. In pursuit of new beginnings, Abbie moved to Laramie and realized her dream of opening her own business, Arcane Aesthetics, which she successfully operated for two years.

Abbie’s life was filled with the love of her family, especially her adored son, Atlas Grover. She shared a special bond with her companion, Zane Christoffersen, and enjoyed spending time with him, Atlas, and her extended family. Abbie’s passions included aesthetics and knitting, and she is known for her dedication to continuously improving her skills and profession.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, survived by her cherished son Atlas Grover of Laramie; her mother Linda L. McGovern, father Albert H. Branch and wife Amy, and sister Isabelle Branch, all of Rock Springs; her maternal grandmother, Carol L. Murray of Centennial, Colorado; several aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jerry M. Murray; as well as her paternal grandparents, Albert and Viola Branch.

Abbie’s bright smile and generous spirit will forever remain in the hearts and memories of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Abbie’s name to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Rock Springs Animal Control, 850 W. Center, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 15, 2025 at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Abbie’s family invites friends and loved ones to gather in remembrance of her incredible journey and the joy she brought to those around her.

Condolences may be left on the Vase Funeral Home website at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.