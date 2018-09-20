Able Hands Hiring for Full-Time Positions

Able Hands is hiring full-time positions.
Join our group in supporting adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries succeed as members of our community.
About Us
- We are a dedicated team of professionals who understand having a disability does not define who you are as a person.
- We work with individuals to establish your goals and desires for personal development.
- Our services are individually tailored to produce the best results.
- We are committed to providing the highest quality of service, whether through our program or by identifying the best possible placement.
- Our company’s primary objective is facilitating individual growth.
- Our staff are trained to aid you in identifying areas of interest or those areas individuals wish to improve.
- We recognize our sole purpose as an organization is in meeting needs while providing education for the larger community to promote the eradication of barriers for all people.
- We believe “We the People” means every human being.
To Apply
