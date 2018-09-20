Able Hands Hiring for Full-Time Positions

Able Hands is hiring full-time positions.

Join our group in supporting adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries succeed as members of our community.

About Us

We are a dedicated team of professionals who understand having a disability does not define who you are as a person.

We work with individuals to establish your goals and desires for personal development.

Our services are individually tailored to produce the best results.

We are committed to providing the highest quality of service, whether through our program or by identifying the best possible placement.

Our company’s primary objective is facilitating individual growth.

Our staff are trained to aid you in identifying areas of interest or those areas individuals wish to improve.

We recognize our sole purpose as an organization is in meeting needs while providing education for the larger community to promote the eradication of barriers for all people.

We believe “We the People” means every human being.

To Apply

Call Josh at 371-6666 or Max at 389-9169 to set an application appointment. . .