Able Hands is Hiring

Able Hands, provider of residential and training services to adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries, is hiring for several full-time positions.

You can apply in person at 126 Elk Street between 11 AM and 3 PM or call 307-362-6029 to arrange a time to apply.

What We Believe

We believe in person directed services. No other person’s wants, needs, or growth comes before yours.

We work to facilitate an environment where personal responsibility, good citizenship, and a meaningful purpose driven life is integral to your success.

We recognize each human being has the right to self-direction and to strive to be the best person they can be.

We believe all individuals have the capacity to grow and progress as human beings.

We are opposed to institutional employment and living. Every human being has a right to live and work in their community in a natural and personal setting.

Advertisement - Story continues below...