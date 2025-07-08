Able Hands is Hiring

Able Hands, provider of residential and training services to adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries, is hiring for several full-time positions.
You can apply in person at 126 Elk Street between 11 AM and 3 PM or call 307-362-6029 to arrange a time to apply.
What We Believe
- We believe in person directed services. No other person’s wants, needs, or growth comes before yours.
- We work to facilitate an environment where personal responsibility, good citizenship, and a meaningful purpose driven life is integral to your success.
- We recognize each human being has the right to self-direction and to strive to be the best person they can be.
- We believe all individuals have the capacity to grow and progress as human beings.
- We are opposed to institutional employment and living. Every human being has a right to live and work in their community in a natural and personal setting.
