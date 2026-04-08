Able Hands Recognized For April’s Golden Broom Award

Members of the URA and Abel Hands receiving their Golden Broom Award. Larry Demshar, left (URA board member), Chad Banks (URA Manager), Tim Robbins (URA board member), Maria Mortensen (URA board chairwoman), Josh Bellamy, Alana Griffiths, and Max Mickelson (Able Hands). Photo courtesy of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has announced Able Hands as the recipient of the April Golden Broom Award.

The Golden Broom Award recognizes downtown businesses that go above and beyond to maintain clean, welcoming storefronts.

The URA said that Able Hands stood out this month for their constant attention to detail and pride in their space. Their storefront is well-maintianed, their parking areas is clean and their windows are regularly updated with festive designs that add personality to the streetscape.

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“The Golden Broom Award is about more than just cleanliness—it’s about pride of place and the small, consistent efforts that make a big difference,” said Maria Mortensen, chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. “Able Hands exemplifies that through both their physical space and the work they do in our community.”

Able Hands is a non profit organization that provides opportunities and support for individuals of all abilities. Their work focuses on building independence, skills and community connection through a variety of programs and services. They create inclusive opportunities and support individuals in reaching their full potential.

Community members are encouraged to nominate businesses they feel deserve recognition for their efforts in keeping Downtown clean and welcoming. Nominations can be submitted by contacting the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434.