About 1,000 State Park Campsites Added to Reservation System

With the addition of approximately 1,000 new sites to the statewide system, Wyoming residents wanting to spend time at a Wyoming State Park have an expanded range of opportunities by which to reserve their campsites.

To ensure the safety of visitors and staff, all camping at Wyoming State Parks – including Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Glendo, Guernsey, Keyhole, Seminoe and Sinks Canyon – is currently open only to Wyoming residents and now requires a reservation.

The reservation system, operated by Aspira/ReserveAmerica, allows in-state campers to make a reservation, receive instant communication about that reservation, and head into their camping experience knowing that they have a campsite waiting for them upon their arrival.

Although campsites are no longer available on a first-come, first-served drive-up basis, there is still the opportunity for last-minute camping. Visitors can secure a spot without a prior reservation by contacting ReserveAmerica upon arrival at the park. The reservation system is updated in real-time, allowing users to know which campsites are still available and which are not.

Due to the need to follow social distancing guidelines, not all campsites are available; those that are too close to others will be blocked off until further notice. Only single-unit campsites will be made available, with no more than 10 persons allowed per site. Cabins and yurts can be reserved for Friday, Saturday and Sunday only, thus allowing adequate time to clean and disinfect each structure prior to the next reservation.

Fee compliance and reservations will be verified in the campgrounds themselves by staff and law enforcement.

For the safety of our staff and visitors, fee booths may be manned for information purposes, but will not be accepting cash payments. Until park offices are allowed to open, annual camping and day use permits will be available only through ReserveAmerica and authorized local vendors.

Due to social distancing and CDC guidelines, all playgrounds, group shelters, group campsites, and some indoor facilities will remain closed to the public.

Wyoming State Parks offers a few suggestions that may enhance the camping experience. Bring a first aid kit, trash bags and hand sanitizer. Also, please remember that fires are restricted to established fire rings.

Visitors are asked to adhere to social distancing recommendations while recreating at boat ramps, fish cleaning stations, beaches, and other areas where people tend to congregate.