Abraham Arreola (February 3, 1998 – October 5, 2022)

Abraham Arreola, 24, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Arreola was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 19 years and former resident of Mexico.

He was born February 3, 1998 in Jalisco Autlan, Mexico; the son of Juan De Dios Arreola Montes and Maria G. Peña De La Cruz.

Mr. Arreola attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 2016 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He attended Western Wyoming Community College.

He worked at Wells Fargo for the past five years as a Bank Teller.

Mr. Arreola was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He enjoyed hanging out with family and friends; singing; dancing; hiking; working out and lifting weights. Abraham never met a stranger, his love was contagious. He cherished every friend, and treated them all like family.

Survivors include his father, Juan De Dios Arreola Montes of Jalisco, Mexico; mother, Maria G. Peña De La Cruz of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Theodore S. Arreola of Salt Lake City, Utah; one brother, Daniel Gonzalez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sisters, Leslie Arreola Pena of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Laura Gonzalez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Vanessa Gonzalez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; paternal grandparents, Obdulia Montes and Antonio Arreola of Jalisco, Mexico; maternal grandparents, Maria De La Cruz and Ramon Peña of Jalisco, Mexico; eight aunts; seven uncles; several cousin and his love of his life Nala.

He was preceded in death by one uncle, Ramon Peña De La Cruz.

Cremation has taken place; a Rosary will be conducted at 11 a.m. October 12, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at the church.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com