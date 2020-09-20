Absentee Voting Begins, Secretary of State Outlines Quarantine Voting

CHEYENNE — Absentee voting is now occurring across Wyoming. As absentee voting gets underway, the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office and state health officials are providing helpful information to any voter in quarantine on November 3, 2020.

“Wyoming’s citizens can begin to cast their ballots in the general election. In these unprecedented times, it is crucial that every Wyoming voter has the opportunity to safely exercise their right to vote either by absentee or in-person as outlined in Wyoming law,” said Secretary of State Edward Buchanan.

As absentee balloting begins, quarantined Wyoming voters may request an absentee ballot from their county clerk and return that ballot by mail in advance of election day. Voters who are placed in quarantine within two weeks of election day should contact their county clerk to determine how best to ensure their safe access to the polls.

Any voter registered in Wyoming may request an absentee ballot through their county clerk as early as now. Friday, September 18, marked 45 days before the general election. Absentee voting continues until Monday, November 2.

Requests for ballots may be made to a county clerk’s office by phone, email, fax, in-person, or by returning the request form sent out by the Secretary of State’s Office in June of this year. As in the primary, the Secretary of State’s Office has taken precautions to allow safe and fast in-person voting at the polls on election day.

To cast an absentee ballot, register to vote, or view precinct-by-precinct sample ballots, voters should visit their county clerk’s office. A complete list of all 23 Wyoming county clerks can be found at: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/WYCountyClerks.pdf.