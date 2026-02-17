Abundant Grace and Ordinary Faith Churches a ‘Kingdom Collaboration’

Dear Rock Springs Community,

As pastors of Abundant Grace and Ordinary Faith, we’re excited to share that our churches are stepping into a shared season of ministry. We believe God is inviting us to serve our city side-by-side, combining our ordinary efforts with His abundant grace.

Our shared vision: to see Rock Springs flourish through Christ’s love — bringing peace, healing and genuine connection, and real hope to every neighbor, family, and street.

The practical steps that will fuel this collaboration are:

Community Outreach: We’ll team up to meet real, identified needs (like food insecurity, youth support, or winter assistance) by mobilizing volunteers from both churches.

Community Conversations: We'll host neutral-ground forums and events to listen, discuss, and build bridges to address our community's challenges.

Leadership Development: We will resource training opportunities for the development of skills, teams, boards, mentors, and community leaders to ensure future success in our various for-profit and not-for-profit organizations.

About Abundant Grace and Ordinary Faith Churches: Though our styles and histories differ, we share the same core mission: proclaiming the good news of Jesus and loving our city well. This partnership is about multiplying our impact together.

We’d love for you to join us in this. Come worship with us, volunteer for an outreach, attend a conversation, or simply pray with us for Rock Springs.

Learn more and stay updated HERE!

Together for a hope-filled future.

Pastor Jim Chrisawn, Abundant Grace Ministries

Pastor Michael Maynard, Ordinary Faith