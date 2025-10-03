Access to Specialty Clinics Reroutes Next Week

The main front doors of the Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial at 1180 College Drive will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday through mid-December. MHSC photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — The main front doors of the Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial will be closed to the public starting Tuesday and will remain closed through mid-December.

More efficient doors and an extended foyer for better comfort will be installed in the enlarged lobby area, which serves four different specialties, Gerry Johnston, Facilities Director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County said.

For the next few months, patients will access the clinics through the back door entrance near the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center or via the main hospital doors. The project was made possible by a $1 million State Lands and Investments Board (SLIB) grant.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We understand this is an inconvenience for our patients,” Specialty Clinics Manager Jodi Cheese said. “We’re taking steps to maintain smooth access for all patients by putting up clear signage and having staff on hand to assist as needed. Our new appointment reminder system also allows us to notify patients in advance about these changes.”

Other MHSC Construction Updates

Lab addition: The 11,392-square-foot lab addition is nearing the end of the first phase of construction.

“Phase 1 should be complete by November,” Johnston said. “They’ll have it all enclosed and finished so they can begin on the second phase, Renovation of Existing Lab.”

The ground level, totaling 8,628 square feet, will open additional space for the Patient Financial Services Department. The upper level, at 2,764 square feet, will house the Memorial Hospital Foundation, other office space, and storage. The project is set for completion on or before December 2026. The total cost of the project is just over $8.7 million, which was financed with a $4.36 million SLIB grant, $3 million from the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners, $1 million from the Memorial Hospital Foundation and $350,000 from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

X-Ray rooms: MHSC is funding the $1.1 million renovation of its core x-ray area. The area will be updated, the x-ray rooms will be enlarged, and one new x-ray machine along with a new Floro-x- ray machine and associated equipment will be installed. The Radiology Department is currently making use of the new digital x-ray in the Emergency Department. The project was completed Sept. 9.

Labor and Deliver Showers: MHSC received $426,000 from the Sweetwater County Commission to convert three labor and delivery rooms bathrooms from bathtubs to showers. The project will also add a much-needed bathroom in the recovery room. The showers will allow easier patient access and offer better infection prevention. This project has not yet gone out to bid, Johnston said.