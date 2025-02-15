Activity at Westbound Tunnel Now a Recovery Operation

Streets workers install lower speed limit signs along Flaming Gorge Way Friday afternoon to slow traffic being diverted through Green River following a fatal crash in the westbound Interstate 80 tunnel. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER — The emergency response at the Interstate 80 westbound tunnel has been shifted to a recovery operation according to the City of Green River.

Steve Core, the communications administrator for the city, said firefighting operations were suspended because of crumbling concrete and major concerns with heat inside the tunnel. He said Wyoming Department of Transportation engineers will inspect the tunnels Saturday morning. He said they’re aware of a jack-knifed semi inside the tunnel, but are not aware of the extent of the crash. Traffic control measures to divert vehicles through Green River are in place.

Core said city streets crews placed lowered speed limit signs on Flaming Gorge Way and will have temporary flashing lights to further control traffic. Speeds were reduced from 30 mph to 20 mph. He said speed was an issue with some vehicles driving down the street, with the lower speed limits already having an impact on traffic.

“Some of those guys were going pretty good,” he said.

While the city remains concerned about the impact the increased traffic will have on Flaming Gorge Way and cast iron pipes beneath the street, Core said the city will also work with other agencies to determine if a State of Emergency needs to be declared because of how important I-80 is to interstate travel and commerce.

Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Legislature are aware of the incident, with Gordon offering his prayers for those impacted by the incident, saying he will offer “any and all assistance” he can.

“I am praying for all concerned and their families,” Gordon said in a statement. “I have directed the appropriate agencies to work with the local communities to offer aid and assistance to the injured, to those who have suffered loss, and in support of efforts to resolve ongoing concerns.”