Actors’ Mission and the Riley Family Remember Kirsten

ROCK SPRINGS — On August 30, 2017, the Riley family suffered the loss of a very special family member, Kirsten Riley.

Kirsten was a beloved member of Actors’ Mission, and gave us some unforgettable performances, such as Chris in Neil Simon’s Rumors, and we still can see her on stage portraying Snow White in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Kirsten directed one of our most popular productions “The Great American Trailer Park”. We won’t forget her. The Green Room in the new theatre will be named The Kirsten Riley Green Room.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In honor of her life, the Riley family formed the Kirsten Riley Memorial Fund with an initial gift of $5,000 to the Actors’ Mission building fund. At the May 2019 Actors’ Mission fundraising event. Carnivale di Venizia, Kirsten’s mother, Vicki Riley, announced another gift to the fund…a very generous $6,000 donations.

People may donate to the Kirsten Riley Memorial Fund at Actors‘ Mission, P.O. Box 2607, Rock Springs, WY 82902.

