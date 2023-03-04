Actors’ Mission Presents Morality and Mortality: An Evening of One-Act Plays

ROCK SPRINGS — Actors’ Mission will present the third program of its 20th season—a thematically unified night of shorter plays— at the Broadway Theatre on March 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 at 7 pm, and on March 12 at 2 pm. Admission is free, and a free meal will be served one hour before the show.

This production will be made up of two separate one-act plays, both exploring complex issues of morality and mortality. The first play, Everybody, was written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins as a humorous modern adaptation of 15th-century morality play Everyman. It examines the meaning of life, as well as what we can take with us at its end. The second play, No Exit, is an existentialist classic by Jean-Paul Sartre. It is a spellbinding character piece focusing on three newly deceased people dealing with who they were in the world and what will happen to them now.

Founded in 2002 by Geoff Petersen and Sharon Dolan, Actors’ Mission is dedicated to open auditions and provides opportunities for the community to participate in theatrical experiences and to enjoy a diverse range of stage genres. Actors’ Mission has never charged admission for any regular-season performance and provides a free meal before each show. All performances are funded by grants from Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services and the Wyoming Arts Council, as well as patron donations.