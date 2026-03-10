Actors’ Mission Production of ‘Women Playing Hamlet’ Begins March 14

ROCK SPRINGS — People define themselves by the parts they play, but what happens when an actress questions her suitability for the famous role she has landed?

The Actors’ Mission free production of “Women Playing Hamlet” opens this week at the Broadway Theater and continues the following week. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. March 14, 19, 20 and 21 along with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 15 at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs. The Actors’ Mission continues its tradition of serving a free meal one hour prior to the show. Drinks will be available for purchase from the Urban Renewal Agency.

Struggling background actress Jessica Bisset is trying to prove to others and herself that she is worthy to play the title role of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” She follows in the lesser-known steps of many talented women who played the doomed and dour Danish prince. Along the way she grapples with gatekeeping experts, intoxicated fans, backstabbing actresses, a maligned Star Trek captain, closely intwined family, a Tony-nominated acting coach, and her own issues with impostor syndrome and identity. Will Jessica find the confidence to tackle the most famous monologue of all time, or will she sell out for soap opera fame?

You don’t have to be an English major to enjoy this comedic exploration of Shakespeare and his legacy. Some cast members base their knowledge of Hamlet on “The Lion King.” People of all ages and backgrounds are invited to consider key questions: Was Shakespeare really that good? Could Hamlet have saved time and lives by being more decisive? Why do we keep returning to these characters after hundreds of years? Is it possible to make a living in art and pay off student loans?

William Missouri Downs, the play’s author who was a professor and playwright-in-residence at the University of Wyoming, had unique casting guidelines. In Shakespeare’s England, men played all the female roles, so “Women Playing Hamlet” places women in all the male parts. After all, Hamlet should always involve a little revenge.

The production is directed by Heather E. Pristash and Caleb M. Smith, who previously teamed up on the Actors’ Mission production of “Radium Girls.”

The Actors’ Mission 2025-26 season will conclude with “The Diary of Anne Frank” in May.