Actors’ Mission to Receive Governor’s Arts Award

ROCK SPRINGS — It was recently announced by Governor Mark Gordon that the Actors’ Mission will receive one of the Wyoming Arts Council’s 2022 Governor’s Arts Award. Actors’ Mission was one of three recipients in the state selected to receive this year’s award.

According to a Wyoming Arts Council press release, “There are many nominations submitted for the Governor’s Arts Awards each year, and the selection process is quite competitive. Nominations are submitted to the Wyoming Arts Council in October and reviewed in November by the Wyoming Arts Council Board, which sends recommendations to the Governor, who makes the final decisions on which recipients are honored.”

“The nomination process required a letter detailing why we thought the Actors’ Mission deserved the Governor’s Arts Award, photographs of our work, and the outstanding contributions the Actors’ Mission gives to the community,” Gwendolyn Quitberg with Actors’ Mission said.

David Gutierrez and Gwendolyn Quitberg worked together to perfect the nomination packet that Governor Gordon and Arts Council reviewed.

Since 2002, the Actors’ Mission has been putting on four shows a year. The work is completed entirely by volunteers, who not only to act in the productions, but to build and paint sets, design and light those sets, write music and choreography, create costumes and makeup, and cook and serve the food that is part of the playgoing experience.

“Our motto is ‘Feed the Body and Nourish the Mind’ so we give a dinner before each performance,” Quitberg said. “All of this is free to the public and makes a wonderful date night.”

“The Governor’s Arts Award committee was also impressed that we sponsor workshops on acting, directing, and stagecraft to anyone who wants to attend,” she said. The Actors’ Mission has never received this award before, which is open to all individual artists of all mediums and arts organizations in Wyoming.

Recipients will be honored at a dinner and awards ceremony on February 24 in Cheyenne. “Everyone is very excited about it and we all want to attend the ceremony on February 24 in Cheyenne,” Quitberg said. “We will see what the weather has to say about it.”

Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards winners are selected based on their substantial contributions made in Wyoming that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts, with special consideration given to nominees whose arts service is statewide. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 35 Wyoming communities and state-wide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.