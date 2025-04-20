Addie Lee ‘Hamblin’ (March 26, 1940 – March 22, 2025)

Addie Lee (Hamblin) Weeks passed peacefully on March 22, 2025, just four days before her 85th birthday. She was surrounded by the love of her family and caregivers following an extensive battle with dementia. Addie is most recently preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph William Weeks, Jr. who passed on January 28th of this same year. Their passings were not only a real life version of ‘The Notebook’, but their lives will have a lasting impact on everyone they left behind. She was the final daughter to pass away of nine girls born to William Clark and Bernice Hamblin; thus ending the family name. What a great reunion must be taking place in heaven!

Addie was born a coalminer’s daughter on March 26, 1940 in Rock Springs. She attended school in Rock Springs and graduated in 1958. She married the love of her life, Joseph William (Bill) Weeks on November 1, 1960. She had two children, William Joseph (Bill) on September 25, 1961, and Karen Jo on September 24, 1963.

Addie’s whole life revolved around her family! Her son shared that for his mom, it was always ‘family first.’ He remembers when there were three pieces of apple pie left for dessert, and suddenly, Mom didn’t really like apple pie and passed on her serving. Her daughter remembers her fierce devotion to being a mom and her loyalty and commitment to having her kids’ backs. She taught her children how to be a loving parent and grandparent and live life to the fullest.

Her four grandchildren and their spouses are grateful for their grandmother’s constant and felt presence in their lives throughout childhood and into their lives as adults. Grandma Weeks was always at the center of all family life, orchestrating the fun activities and creating beautiful lifelong memories. As the matriarch of a strong family, she taught through her actions about selflessness, kindness, charity, and love. Addie’s love for her family had no bounds, and she ensured that those she loved felt it and knew it. The generations of grandchildren and great grandchildren will forever be impacted by her and her example of how to live fully, truly, and kindly.

While her true life successes were her family, Addie mastered many skills and achieved significant accomplishments throughout her life. She took up golf to defray the impact of the empty nest years, and she became quite good. She won a number of Club Championships at her home in Star Valley Ranch, and she accumulated multiple hole-in-ones! She made homemade Halloween costumes, stuffed animals, doll clothes, quilts, and just about anything she put her mind to. She gave these beautiful handmade treasures to everyone she loved. Addie’s skilled cooking and baking brought friends and family to her kitchen over the years, and her recipes are spread across the country in use to this day, though no one can craft a loaf of cherry bread just as Grandma could.

Addie was a widow for only 54 days and truly wanted to join her husband. During her life, she suffered the loss of her father, William Clark Hamblin; her mother, Bernice McWilliams Hamblin; eight Sisters, Elda, Ruth, Bernice, Norma, June, Viola, Marge, and Carol. She also lost several brother in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

Surviving Addie are her son, William Joseph (Bill) Weeks and wife, Therese Yerkovich; daughter, Karen Price; oldest grandson, Daniel (Danny) Joseph Weeks and wife, Ariel; youngest grandson, Darin Dean Weeks and wife, Chelsey; oldest granddaughter, Kristeen (Krissy) Jean Schumacher Beitel and husband, Stuart; youngest granddaughter, Amanda (Mandy) Jo Palermo and wife, Julia; and eight grandchildren – Lucas, Declan, and Ansel (Danny); Liam and Cadis (Darin); and Brooks, Scarlett, and Ruby (Krissy).

A joint celebration of life will take place on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Bill and Addie’s home on Star Valley Ranch at 227 Hillside Way, Thayne, Wyoming from 10 am to 1 pm. Lunch will be provided at 11:30. Please RSVP here.