Addilyn N. Lopez Gonzalez (July 16, 2018 – May 31, 2020)

Addilyn N. Lopez Gonzalez, 22 months, passed away in her parent’s arms at Primary Childrens Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday May 31, 2020.

After 6 months of battling with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and multiple rounds of chemotherapy, Addy passed away in her sleep. Even though Addy was so young, her experience in life was more than most experience in a lifetime. She was a fighter and lived every day to the fullest.

Addy is the daughter of Gilberto and Meagan Lopez Gonzalez of Rock Springs, WY. She was born July 16, 2018 in Rock Springs, WY. They waited for her birth with joy and excitement. During her brief visit on earth, she enjoyed blowing bubbles, listening and watching her YouTube videos, cuddling, and being held close by her parents and grandparents. She also loved going on wagon rides and being sassy to her nurses and doctors. Addy was loved by all who met her, and will be greatly missed.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents Adam Berquist and Sheron Medill.

She is survived by her parents Gilberto and Meagan Lopez Gonzalez of Rock Springs, WY, grandparents Adriana Gonzalez of Rock Springs, WY, Jesus Lopez of Wickenburg, AZ, Wendy and Sterling Suhr of Rock Springs WY, aunts and uncles Marianna and Jacob Tolhurst of Rock Springs, WY, Heidi and Jesey Gonder of Green River, WY, Paola and Emily Lopez of Wickenburg, AZ, Jose Andicoechea and Nick Suhr both of Rock Springs WY, cousins Bradley Tolhurst of Rock Springs, WY, and Paisley Gonder of Green River, WY.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a public viewing will be held from 5 pm to 6 pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY for everyone that would like to come. Funeral Services will be held from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Saint Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave, Rock Springs, WY for close friends and family.

Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family of Addilyn Lopez Gonzalez respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Jason’s Friends Foundation, 340 West B Street, Suite 101 Casper, WY 82601.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.