Adele Arlene Guffey Williams Brooks (August 28, 1928 – November 25, 2024)

Adele Arlene Guffey Williams Brooks, 96, passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, November 25, 2024 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Lander, Wyoming for 47 years and former resident of Bismarck, North Dakota.

She was born August 28, 1928 in Burlington Colorado; the daughter of Gordon Samuel Guffey and Mary Floronia Demaree.

Adele attended schools in Biloxi, Mississippi; Superior, Wyoming; Eden, Wyoming and Jackson, Wyoming and was a 1946 graduate of Jackson High School. She received her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education at the University of Wyoming. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education at Mary College in Bismarck, North Dakota.

She worked for 20 years at Northside School in Lander, Wyoming and retired in 1997 as an Elementary Teacher.

She married Robert Williams July 30, 1948 and he preceded her in death March 21, 1974. Adele with Robert created a family of six children and relocated often because of her husband’s work. They lived in many different places and they loved spending time up in the mountains.

Adele married for the second time to Neil Brooks May 25, 1990 in Lander, Wyoming. They bicycled for 13 years all over Europe. They purchased a sailboat and lived on it in Orcas Island for many years. They purchased a home in Todos Santos, B.C.S. Mexico as well.

She was a member of the National Education Association.

Survivors include her husband Neil Brooks of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sons Scott Ryan Williams and wife Cindy of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Vincent Tye Williams and wife Patricia of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Weston Lee Williams and wife Samara of Superior, Colorado; two daughters, Linda Raveaux and husband Greg of Portland, Oregon; Valita Gwynn and husband Tom of Woodlawn, Virginia; one bonus daughter, Sue Williams (widow of Keenan Craig Williams) of Columbia, Missouri; fifteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Robert Charles Williams; one son Keenan Craig Williams.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Adele’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation will take place, no services will be conducted at her request.

