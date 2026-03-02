Adele Bertagnolli (February 24, 1943 - February 20, 2026).

Adele Bertagnolli, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, February 20, 2026 at the LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah following a lengthy illness. She was a 41 year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of California and Nebraska.

She was born February 24, 1943 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Aldo Bertagnolli and Georgia Jackovich Bertagnolli. Adele was known for her warmth, dedication, and unwavering love for her family and community.

She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1961 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy from Creighton University. Adele’s career as a pharmacist spanned several decades, during which she worked for Bi Rite Drug and other pharmacies across Sweetwater County, serving her community with care and professionalism before her retirement.

She married Nikolaus Hansl in Omaha, Nebraska in 1970 and they had one daughter from this union. They later divorced.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community and Parish Council.

Adele had a passion for life that was evident in her love for spending time with her family and friends, attending church, and occasionally enjoyed the excitement of trying her luck at the slots. Her legacy will be felt in the hearts of all who knew her, as she touched many lives with her kindness and compassion.

Survivors include one daughter, Liesl Bertagnolli and husband Tony Hills of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Amari Bertagnolli and her husband Tim Rolich of Laramie, Wyoming; Anthony Hiltner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three great-grandchildren: Eamon McGuire; Orion Rolich; Raven Rolich; several cousins, two faithful dogs, Zeb and Ayla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aldo and Georgia Bertagnolli and her former husband, Nikolaus Hansl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2026 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. a Vigil Service. A rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2026 at Vase Funeral Chapel,154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

As we remember Adele, let us celebrate her life and the many beautiful memories she leaves behind.