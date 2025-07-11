Adeline Torres (June 21, 1925 – June 16, 2025)

Adeline Torres, 99, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 16, 2025 at the White Cliffs Assisted Living in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by her loving family, friends and seven Spanish Angels to take a very special angel home. She was a resident if Kingman, Arizona for six years and former resident of Superior and Rock Springs for over 75 years. She loved her Wyoming; it was always home to her.

Adeline was born June 21, 1925 in San Angelo, Texas on the family farm; the daughter of Antonio Garza and Feliz Longoria; she was one of eleven siblings.

She attended schools in Antonio, Texas.

Adeline married Geronimo, Jerry Torrez in San Angelo, Texas and they later divorced.

She spent her life being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. So many memories of her family and friends, which she made so easily no matter where she was. She was a social butterfly and never met a stranger.

Adeline loved to cook for her family and friends, it was her way to welcome them into her home which had a peaceful atmosphere that made anyone feel special. Everyone always loved her homemade tortillas and tamales. Her special recipes will be carried on through her daughter and daughter-in-law Teri. She kept herself busy with her crafts, crocheting, sewing, ceramics and so many other talents.

Her favorite pastime was playing marbles with anybody that would challenge her at the game as she was always out to win. She was so competitive at being first and winning. She loved dominoes, cards games and puzzles.

Adeline was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She was a born caretaker, from her grandchildren to her bonus children or anyone that needed help. The door was always open and she loved it.

Adeline was always full of a beautiful spunky spirit that kept her young until her last days. She loved to dance, kid around and play practical jokes, so that it would always put a smile on your face.

Survivors include her two sons, Jerry Torres Jr., and Gibby Torres and wife Teri, all of Rock Springs; one daughter, JoAnn Fornengo and Jamie of Reliance; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Able, Enrique, Antonio Jr., and Geraldo; five sisters, Maria, Amelia, Ester, Joaquina, and Ester; one daughter-in-law, Jan Torres.

She will be missed greatly by everyone that loved her and all the hearts she stole.

Until we meet again, keep your lively spirit and the marble game ready in heaven.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in Superior in late summer.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.